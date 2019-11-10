Death of baby: Licence of 3 doctors suspended for 3 months

Around two years after the death of four-month-old Kuheli Chakraborty at a private hospital on EM Bypass here in 2017, the West Bengal Medical Council has passed an order to suspend the licences of three doctors for three months due to medical negligence on their part.

Her parents, however, are not happy with the decision to suspend the licences of Dr Subhaschandra Tiwari, paediatric surgeon Dr Sanjay Mahawar and Dr Vaishali Srivastav and has sought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s intervention to review it.

As per a complaint, her parents Avijit and Shalu Chakraborty first took Kuheli to a hospital in Joka first after they noticed blood in her stool and later shifted to Apollo Gleneagles on EM Bypass on April 15, 2017. She died four days later on April 19. The incident created a furore across the state.

The parents alleged that she was kept unattended for two days and without food for more than eight hours on the pretext of a procedure called colonoscopy, due to which she died.

Soon after her death, the parents had filed a police complaint and submitted their grievances against four doctors of the hospital to West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission.