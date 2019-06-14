Toggle Menu
13 die in Uttar Pradesh due to dust storm on Wednesdayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/death-in-uttar-pradesh-after-dust-storm-on-wednesday-5780684/

13 die in Uttar Pradesh due to dust storm on Wednesday

One person was injured, while 22 animals have also died. As many as 93 houses have been damaged across the state, the official said.

13 die in Uttar Pradesh due to dust storm on Wednesday
On June 7, severe dust storm and lightning in the state claimed 26 lives and left over 50 injured as houses and walls collapsed and trees were uprooted. (Representational Image)

At least 13 people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh in a dust storm on Wednesday, the office of the state relief commissioner said.

Siddhartha Nagar bore the maximum onslaught with four deaths reported from the district, followed by Deoria where three people died and Ballia where two died, state Relief Commissioner G S Priyadarshi told PTI on Friday.

One person was injured, while 22 animals have also died. As many as 93 houses have been damaged across the state, the official said.

The official added that one death each was reported from Ayodhya (snake bite), Lakhimpur Khiri, Kushinagar and Sonbhadra.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the meteorological department said rain or dust storm was very likely at few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Rain/dust storm is very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

On June 7, severe dust storm and lightning in the state claimed 26 lives and left over 50 injured as houses and walls collapsed and trees were uprooted.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chhattisgarh: Man held on sedition charge for spreading rumours about power cuts
2 Doctors in Delhi hold demonstration against Kolkata hospital violence, meet Harsh Vardhan
3 Kargil Vijay Diwas 20th anniversarty celebrations: ‘Victory Flame’ to be taken from Delhi to Dras