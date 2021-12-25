Death in Chhattisgarh village reshapes living with 43 elephants and crop losses

Manki Bai Kanwariya (69) was in shock when the beat guards in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district picked her up in the middle of the night on December 18 from her ramshackle hut in Podikala village. She was spending the night at the hut to keep a watch on the family’s fields. Kanwariya was lucky; just after the beat guards whisked her away, the tuskers arrived and destroyed a hut nearby.

A day later, hardly 20 km from Kanwariya’s village, a 71-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd. Her family had tried to conceal her in a heap of straw as they made their way out of Tumbahara village, worried that she might not be able to keep up with them.

Two weeks later, a herd of 43 elephants, one of the largest the villagers have ever seen, is still roaming the area.

A beat guard from the Pasan range, under which both Tumbahara and Podikala fall, says: “We see such cases in almost every village… Villagers send their elderly to keep a watch over their crop or harvest at night as the young ones work through the day. When they see or hear elephants approaching, the young ones escape, but the older people are stuck, and get targeted.”

Chhattisgarh is among the states worst-hit by human-elephant conflict in the country, with more than 10 of its 28 districts affected. As per figures shared by the state government in the Assembly, between January 2019 and November 2021, 195 people were killed by elephants in the state, and 62,134 cases reported of property losses.

In Pasan, with the 43 tuskers roaming around and trampling over crops, tempers are running high. “We want to push the elephants out of here, we don’t want them around. Even the forest officials are trying to push the elephants back into the forests,” says Amit (28), a villager from the area.

Vishnu (37) says: “Elephants are not generally violent, but even just passing, they cause a lot of destruction. One elephant is enough to ruin a crop. When an entire herd passes through a farm land, almost nothing is left.”

In the Etamanagar range, less than 60 km away from Pasan, a distance elephants can easily cover in a day, a herd of 11 elephants has been around for a while. One of the village elders (referred to as a siyan) says the herd includes some calves as well as pregnant elephants. “This is why such a big herd is on the move. Elephants are very protective of their newborns,” he says.

Even till 15 years ago, he adds, “The elephants would never venture so close to our village, but stay inside the forests. Slowly they started coming looking for food, and eventually, our encounters increased.”

The Pasan herd includes Tridev, a robust male tusker carefully tracked by field agents across Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. “Elephants send the new adult males of a herd to roam around freely. Tridev stayed in these regions for more than two months, before leaving and returning with his herd from a different range,” Mansoor Khan, an elephant expert, said.

Villagers use firecrackers or loud sounds to scare the elephants away, often resorting to worse. Of the 43 elephants which have died in the state since 2019, 10 were electrocuted, others died mysteriously.

In a report this year, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) called the situation a “paradox”, pointing out that Chhattisgarh has less than 1% of India’s wild elephant population, but accounts for more than 15% of the deaths attributed to elephant attacks.

What makes Chhattisgarh more prone to human-elephant conflict is its location. In its split from Madhya Pradesh in 2000, Chhattisgarh got most of the state’s share of elephants and found itself in the path of elephant movement from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha. Now there are rising instances of elephants entering human habitations in Korba and Koriya as well as districts like Dhamtari, where this is being seen for the first time. In Kanker, families in forested rural areas live inside fully barricaded settlements, to keep out elephants.

The WII report talks of “threats within individual home ranges of elephants” which are hard to evaluate and hence mitigate, and disturbance to habitats caused by activities such as mining. It also says that once the elephant home ranges are fragmented, they tend to move out as “small, degraded forest patches cannot sustain herds”. According to experts, this explains sudden appearance of big herds in Madhya Pradesh and the first appearance of elephants in Maharashtra’s Gadhchiroli, which experts believe travelled from Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon.

Earlier this year, the Chhattisgarh Forest Department announced a scheme to provide food to the elephants so that they didn’t stray into settlements. As an experiment, paddy was dumped on the habitual routes taken by elephants in Surajpur district. While forest officials claim that some of the paddy was consumed by the elephants, the experiment was criticised by wildlife experts in the state and was not repeated.