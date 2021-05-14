Death by Covid: 14% below 45 yrs in Mohali district

The second wave of coronavirus is not only claiming more lives in the district, it is also affecting a large number of people under the age of 45.

At present out of the total deaths reported in the district due to the infection, 14 percent were of people below 45 years of age.

The administration said, 722 people have died in Mohali district due to Covid-19 till May 12, of whom 624 patients (86 per cent) were 45 and above, while 98 (14 per cent) were of below 45 years.

This Sunday, the district saw one its highest single day fatalities when 17 patients died of Covid. The number came down to 14 on Monday before sliding further to nine deaths on Tuesday and seven on Wednesday. The toll again went up by one on Thursday, demonstrating that the worse is not over yet.

DC Girish Dayalan said people must get vaccinated so spread of the virus could be stopped. He added that the administration is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to maximum people for vaccinating them and they had also started two drive-through facilities. “The percentage of people under 45 succumbing to the virus is high, and is an area of concern, I urge the younger people to get vaccinated so that the fatality rate can be reduced,” he added.

The DC said that since people below the age of 45 step out of their homes for various purposes, including work, it is imperative for them to get vaccinated in large numbers. “The death rate had increased in the last couple of months, vaccination and early detection of virus are the effective ways to combat it. In the coming days, if people do not come for vaccination, the death rate can also go up,” the DC said.