Dearness allowance hiked by 3% for Central govt employees, pensioners

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) over the existing rate of 9 per cent, a move that will benefit about 1.1 crore Central government employees and pensioners. The decision will cost the exchequer over Rs. 9,000 crore. The hike will come into effect retrospectively from January 1, 2019, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Last year in August, the Cabinet gave nod for a 2 percentage point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet also gave its nod to re-promulgate the Triple Talaq ordinance, which makes the practice of instant triple talaq by Muslim men a penal offence. Once signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, the ordinance will come into force for the third time in less than one year.