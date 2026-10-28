3% hike in dearness allowance for central government employees cleared by cabinet

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 percentage point hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and a corresponding increase in dearness relief (DR) for pensioners, effective from July 1, 2026.

The hike will take the DA and DR rate from 60% to 63% of basic pay and pension, respectively.

The increase is in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

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For employees and pensioners covered under the 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay scales, DA and DR have been increased by 7 percentage points, from 262 per cent to 269 per cent of basic pay and pension, respectively, with effect from July 1, 2026.