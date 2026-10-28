3% hike in dearness allowance for central government employees cleared by cabinet

Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in re... Read More
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- Dearness Allowance
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 percentage point hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and a corresponding increase in dearness relief (DR) for pensioners, effective from July 1, 2026.
The hike will take the DA and DR rate from 60% to 63% of basic pay and pension, respectively.
The increase is in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
For employees and pensioners covered under the 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay scales, DA and DR have been increased by 7 percentage points, from 262 per cent to 269 per cent of basic pay and pension, respectively, with effect from July 1, 2026.
For those covered under the 5th CPC pay scales, DA and DR have been increased by 14 percentage points, from 483 per cent to 497 per cent of basic pay and pension, respectively, from July 1, 2026.
The combined annual financial impact of the increase in DA and DR on the exchequer is estimated at Rs 10,016 crore.
The revision will benefit around 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.
The government announces dearness allowance (DA) twice a year based on inflation data measured through the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). The last DA hike was approved on April 18, 2026, when the Union Cabinet sanctioned a 2% increase