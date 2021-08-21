scorecardresearch
Friday, August 20, 2021
Dear India, 2047: I congratulate you for voting to keep India a free democracy

Ratan Tata writes: I would like to congratulate you as members who have voted to keep India as a freely voting democracy which has peacefully settled border disputes and religious controversies.


August 21, 2021 4:00:00 am
Ratan Tata

Written by Ratan Tata

If I had the opportunity of writing to the young Indian citizens in 2047, the year in which India would attain a 100 years of independence, I would say the following:

To the young Indian citizens of 2047,

I would like to congratulate you as members who have voted to keep India as a freely voting democracy which has peacefully settled border disputes and religious controversies. During these years, I would hope that India will have achieved a meaningful position in the global economic arena with its stable economic policies with the vision of the government in power.

Above all, I would hope that you would continue to take your place as part of a nation that will uphold and support a government that will stand for continuing peace and economic stability in the future years.

The writer is Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons; Chairman, Tata Trusts

