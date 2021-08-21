Dear India, 2047: I congratulate you for voting to keep India a free democracy

August 21, 2021 4:00:00 am
Written by Ratan Tata
If I had the opportunity of writing to the young Indian citizens in 2047, the year in which India would attain a 100 years of independence, I would say the following:
To the young Indian citizens of 2047,
I would like to congratulate you as members who have voted to keep India as a freely voting democracy which has peacefully settled border disputes and religious controversies. During these years, I would hope that India will have achieved a meaningful position in the global economic arena with its stable economic policies with the vision of the government in power.
Above all, I would hope that you would continue to take your place as part of a nation that will uphold and support a government that will stand for continuing peace and economic stability in the future years.
The writer is Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons; Chairman, Tata Trusts
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-