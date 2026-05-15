‘Deal with US not for trade, but to get Adani off hook’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM

Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, the Congress has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a news report saying the US Justice Department is set to drop charges against industrialist Gautam Adani. The main opposition party said the “compromised PM” didn’t sign a trade deal, but a “deal” to get Adani off the hook.

Gandhi and the Congress have been on the offensive against Adani over the case in which US prosecutors indicted Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and six others in November 2024.

The New York Times has reported that the US Department of Justice is set to drop charges against Adani, who is accused of fraud. “The decision came after a meeting in which a lawyer for the billionaire, Gautam Adani, made an unusual offer, according to people familiar with the matter,” reads the report.