Deaf, mute girl gangraped, eyes damaged in Bihar; 3 arrested

The village head said that the girl had taken her goats for grazing to a field outside the village with some other children.

A 15-year-old deaf and mute girl has been allegedly gangraped in Bihar and her eyes were damaged with a sharp object so that she couldn’t identify the perpetrators, police said on Wednesday.

Both her eyes were damaged but it is yet to be ascertained whether she has completely lost her eyesight, doctors attending to the girl, who is in a critical condition, said.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday when she took her goats for grazing, police said, adding all the accused hail from the same village.

One of the children informed the girl’s family about the incident. They found her lying unconscious in a barren field in neighbouring village.

The girl was admitted to the nearby community health centre, where doctors referred her to a hospital in Madhubani, given her critical condition, police added.