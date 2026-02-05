It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow

The couple on the day of their wedding. Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said. (Special Arrangement)

On the face of it, it looked like a hit-and-run robbery. On January 30, a newly-wed couple lay by the roadside, seemingly stripped of their gold — suggesting they had been run over and robbed by a passing vehicle.

What unfolded over the next few days allegedly revealed an unhappy marriage, a web of lies and, at its centre, a murder conspiracy that harks back to last year’s Meghalaya honeymoon case.

On February 3, police arrested Anjali (23), her boyfriend Sanjay alias Sanju (25), and his friends Rohit alias Rocky (20) and Badal alias Siddharth (20) for allegedly planning the murder of 27-year-old private school teacher Ashish Kumar. Police said the murder was plotted by Ashish’s wife Anjali, who had recently rekindled her relationship with Sanjay and wanted her husband out of the way.