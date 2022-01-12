Deadline to submit applications for central government scholarship schemes extended till January 15

The Centre extended the last date for submission of applications for various central government scholarship schemes, from the school to the post-graduate levels, for meritorious students to January 15.

The applications, for all central sector post-matric, merit cum means and top-class schemes, can be made through the website scholarships.gov.in which has detailed information on the eligibility, documents needed and monthly stipend provided by the government.

A notification to the tune also mentioned that candidates can contact the help desk for resolution of technical problems with the scholarships at 0120 – 6619540.

Scholarships are offered under several categories like the Pre-Matric Scholarships Scheme for minority students of Classes I to X enrolled in any government, residential or private school, who have obtained 50 per cent marks in previous qualifying exam and whose parents’ income does not exceed Rs 1 lakh a year.

Another is the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship for meritorious girl students from the minority community of Classes IX to XII who have obtained 50 per cent marks in previous qualifying exam and whose parents’ income does not exceed Rs 2 lakh a year.

Other schemes include Post Matric Scholarships Scheme for Minorities and Merit Cum Means Scholarship For Professional and Technical Courses CS.



More than 80,000 scholarships are given out each year to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing graduate/postgraduate studies in colleges and universities and for professional courses, such as medical and engineering.

Students pursuing diploma courses are not eligible under the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students. The scholarships are awarded on the basis of the results of the Senior Secondary examination.