Deadline to remediate country’s all legacy landfills pushed to Dec 2027

With over 1,000 lakh tonnes of waste spread over 4,632 acres of legacy landfill sites across cities yet to be remediated, the Centre’s target for clearing all such dumpsites in the country has been pushed to December 2027, The Indian Express has learnt.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, which was launched in 2021 and was to continue until October 1, 2026, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had planned to remove all legacy dumpsites across cities in the five-year Mission period. While the Mission has been extended till March 2027, officials say the timeline for remediating all legacy landfills is now December 2027. Though most remaining legacy landfills will be cleared by March 2027, some will take time until December 2027, it is learnt.