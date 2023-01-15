Deadline to build new CRPF HQ pushed for 2nd time to November

After missing one deadline, the new Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters, being built on a 2.23-acre land adjacent to the CBI head office on Lodhi Road, has been given yet another extension as the building is nowhere near its completion, said sources.

The first deadline for the project was April 2022, which was extended to March 2023, but still there is around 65 per cent work left, so the new deadline has been set for November 2023 following an internal review, it has been learnt.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is constructing the new building at an estimated cost of Rs 280 crore, said the sources.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid down the foundation stone for the new headquarters in 2019 and the construction work started in January 2020. “After some months, the work was stopped due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Work started again after the situation became normal,” a source said.

The building work was halted again after the government banned construction activities due to rising pollution levels in Delhi. “Last year, the new deadline was set for March 2023, but recently when officials reviewed the progress of the construction work, they found that only 35 per cent of the work was complete. Now, the new deadline has been set for November 2023,” the source said.

The tender to construct the headquarters was given to CPWD in April 2022. So far, the CRPF has approved bills of Rs 100 crore of the CPWD.

As per the proposal, the new headquarters, being constructed on green building model, will have ground plus 11 floors, including auditorium, conference hall, barracks for subordinate staff, central police canteen, gymnasium, guest room, kitchen and dining room and mechanical parking for 520 cars and 15 buses. On the 6th and 7th floor, skywalks would be created, connecting the office blocks with the cafeteria. The building is proposed to have a water and sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting system and an indigenous ventilation system, officials said.

Currently, the CRPF headquarters is located at block no 1 in the Central Government Offices complex on Lodhi Road. But offices of other units of CRPF – RAF, CoBRA, medical, training, communications, among others — are located in different areas due to lack of space in the present building.