Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking extended till March 2020

The deadline for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till March 2020, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced Monday. The earlier deadline was December 31.

“The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been extended from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020,” the CBDT in a notification said.

The Income Tax department has stressed that Aadhaar-PAN linking is “mandatory” for those filing an Income Tax Return (ITR). This is the eighth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar. Before this, the deadline was extended till December 31 from September 30.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had upheld Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, making the PAN-Aadhaar linkage mandatory.

While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity.

