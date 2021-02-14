scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Latest news

Deadlier than pandemic: Gadkari calls for reducing road accident deaths

Releasing a World Bank report on traffic crash injuries Saturday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said: “For the government, each life is precious, whether poor or rich, urban or rural, male or female. The situation is alarming... there are more deaths than in Covid-19... It is more dangerous than Covid-19.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 14, 2021 3:24:04 am
Nitin Gadkari

The road accident scenario in India is more dangerous than the pandemic, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Saturday as he pointed to potential savings of Rs 90 lakh per person if such deaths are prevented.

Releasing a World Bank report on traffic crash injuries Saturday, Gadkari said: “For the government, each life is precious, whether poor or rich, urban or rural, male or female. The situation is alarming… there are more deaths than in Covid-19… It is more dangerous than Covid-19.”

He termed the World Bank report an eye-opener.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

India accounts for the highest number of road accidents globally, with 1.5 lakh people being killed and more than 4.5 lakh being disabled annually in 4.5 lakh road accidents. The losses amount to 3.14 per cent of the GDP.

“In India, the cost per seriously injured person comes to Rs 3.64 lakh while the cost for a person with minor injury is Rs 77, 938. The cost per death is estimated at Rs 91.16 lakh,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement