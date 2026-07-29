Three dead, over 2 lakh affected as heavy rain triggers floods in Odisha

As many as 226 villages in the six districts remain marooned and cut off due to the floods (PTI photo)

At least three people — including a fire personnel — have died, while over 2 lakh people have been affected across 748 villages in six districts due to floods triggered by heavy rain over the last few days.

Officials said Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur in northern Odisha are the worst hit, while Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur have also been affected. More than 30,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in these districts.

According to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, the three deaths are from Keonjhar district. The fire service personnel died of electrocution, while an elderly person died in a wall collapse.