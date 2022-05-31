Dead elephant calf found after three days in Bengal

The carcass of a calf that a mother elephant carried for at least 7 kilometres in tea gardens of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district three days ago was recovered by the wildlife department, officials said on Monday. The cause of the calf’s death is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that the carcass has been sent for post-mortem.

A video shot by the staff of the tea garden widely circulated on social media shows that the calf died on Friday in the Dooars Chunabhati tea garden. The mother elephant carried the carcass with her trunk and moved from one tea garden to another.

Gorumara Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anshu Yadav said, “We found the carcass in a decomposed condition today. We cannot confirm whether the calf was stillborn till the reports arrive. Once we were informed about the mother elephant, I asked the staff to monitor her movement…”

The herd of about 25-30 elephants is now in the Diana forests, officials said.