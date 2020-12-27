DDC polls: PM invokes Vajpayee, says BJP ceded power for J&K democracy

The DDC polls have written a new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. “I feel proud when people, even from other political parties, say the elections were free and transparent. These polls have strengthened my belief in democracy,’’ he said.

Describing the establishment of a three-tier Panchayati Raj system in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as the ushering in of a new era and new leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the recent District Development Council elections had strengthened democracy.

“In a way, these elections fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of ‘Gram Swaraj’… We have worked day and night to strengthen grassroots democracy and democratic institutions,” he said during the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana Sehat Scheme that provides cashless health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to every family in the Union Territory of J&K.

Modi also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pointing out that municipal and panchayat elections have not yet been held in Congress-ruled Puducherry despite Supreme Court orders.

Without naming anybody, he said, “I want to express my anguish before the nation that some people in Delhi keep cursing me daily…They give me new lessons on democracy every day. I want to show them the mirror.”

“Main un logo se poochna chahta hoon ki yeh Jammu Kashmir ko dekhiye ki, itne kam samay mein unhoney tree-stariya panchayati raj vyavastha ko swikaar karkey kam kar diya. Lekin dusari aur vidambana dekhiye ki Pondicherry mein Supreme Court ke adesh ke babjood, panchayat aur municipal elections nahi ho rahe. Aur mujhe jo yahan loktantra ke paath pada rahe hain, unki party wahan raj kar rahi hai (I want to ask these people… the three-tier Panchayati Raj system has been established in Jammu and Kashmir within a short period of its becoming a UT, but panchayat and municipal elections are not being held in Pondicherry where their party is in power despite Supreme Court orders),” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Supreme Court had issued orders for holding local body polls in Puducherry in 2018, but the government there was dillydallying in the matter since it had “no faith in democracy’’. Local body polls were last held in Puducherry in 2006 after many decades and the term of those elected ended in 2011, he pointed out. This, he said, showed the difference in the speed and deeds of some parties and also how serious they were about democracy.

The delay in holding these elections in Puducherry has been primarily because the delimitation exercise dragged on for years. The matter reached the courts with multiple judgements by the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. Since June last year, a bitter tussle between Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi over appointment of an Election Commissioner for Puducherry has meant further delays.

Referring to the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir after the 2014 Assembly polls, he said, “There was a time when we were part of the Jammu and Kashmir government. We had a Deputy Chief Minister and also the ministers, but we pulled out of the government on the issue of panchayat elections. We wanted empowerment of people in villages across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Prime Minister also invoked Atal Behari Vajpayee’s three principles of Insaaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamhooriyat, stating Jammu and Kashmir was progressing on the path of development on the basis of these three principles. He described the just-concluded maiden District Development Council elections as “a moment of pride” for India and said this was “the beginning of a new era and new leadership to strengthen grassroots democracy”.

