DDC polls: People’s Conference wins in Kupwara, BJP in Doda, Udhampur

The People’s Conference Monday won control of the District Development Council (DDC) in Kupwara. The elections in Baramulla council were adjourned as NC, PDP and Congress members abstained from voting and the quorum remained incomplete.

In the Jammu division, the BJP took control of the DDCs in Udhampur and Doda on Monday.

Earlier, on Saturday, chairpersons to five DDCs were elected — J&K Apni Party candidates won in Srinagar and Shopian, BJP nominees in Jammu and Kathua and a CPM candidate in Kulgam.

In the Kupwara council, the Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference, which parted ways with People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration after DDC polls, has five members.

Irfan Panditpuri was elected chairman and Independent candidate Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir was elected vice-chairman. Panditpuri was backed by 9 out of 13 members, including two Independents, one from Awami Ittehad Party and another from Apni Party. Earlier, Apni Party had said in a statement that it would refrain from voting in Kupwara.

The NC has accused the district administration of flouting guidelines. NC district president Kupwara Qaisar Jamsheed Lone said the predetermined time for the elections was 11 am. “Our elected members stayed at the venue waiting for the election proceedings. But the elections were adjourned due to lack of quorum. Our members left after 1 pm as the predetermined time for elections was up to 1 pm,” he said, adding that the elections were eventually held around 2 pm.

At Baramulla, elections could not be held due to lack of quorum and were deferred to February 13. Safeena Beig, wife of former PDP patron Muzaffar Beig, is contender for the position of chairperson in the council. She is backed by the Apni Party. Seven elected members of NC, PDP and Congress and Independent Irfan Hafiz Lone abstained from voting on Monday. Chairmanship to the council is reserved for women.

At Doda, the BJP took control of the DDC after getting one vote more than its strength in the council, pointing at cross voting from the Opposition camp. BJP’s Dhanantar Singh Kotwal and Sangeeta Rani Bhagat were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively, with nine votes each.

In the 14-member Council, BJP has eight members, Congress has four, and NC and Apni Party have a member each.

“We are holding an inquiry to find out who cross voted in favour of BJP,’’ said Congress candidate for the chairperson’s post Nadeem Sharief.

The DDC in Udhampur went to the BJP easily as the party had won 12 out of its 14 seats. According to Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla, BJP’s Lal Chand and Juhi Manhas were declared chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively.