DDC polls: Congress considers support to PAGD

Abhishek Singhvi

With the results of the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Councils polls out, the Congress is faced with a dilemma — whether or not to join hands with the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration for a post-election tie up to keep the BJP out of power.

J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma Wednesday said the BJP has a clear majority in five DDCs in Jammu division — Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Doda — while in Reasi, the saffron party has won seven of 14 seats.

“To ensure that (the BJP) does not have its chairperson in others, we can support PAGD… We already had seat sharing with it (PAGD) during the just-concluded DDC elections… While there had been seat sharing at 75 per cent places, we had a friendly contest at the remaining 25 per cent places,” Sharma said.

He, however, made it clear that “though we had a seat sharing agreement with PAGD, we were not part of Gupkar agenda”.

Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, addressing a press conference in Delhi, said, “We have not taken any decision on this so far, so it will be inappropriate for me to comment. But if you see Gupkar on one side and BJP on the other side, we cannot at any cost support the BJP… But whom to support, that decision is yet to be taken.” —With ENS, Delhi

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.