DD News anchor Neelum Sharma passes away

Neelum Sharma, who started her career with Doordarshan in 1995, was a strong advocate for women empowerment, the channel posted on its official website. She was known for her programmes like ‘Tejaswini’ and ‘Badi Charcha’.

Neelum Sharma was associated with DD News for over 20 years. (Source: DD News)

Senior news anchor Neelum Sharma, who was associated with India’s public service broadcaster Doordarshan News for over 20 years, passed away on Saturday. The journalist was reportedly battling cancer.

Paying tributes to the “founding anchor”, DD News tweeted, “DD News mourns passing away of our dear Colleague Neelum Sharma. A founding anchor with over 20 years of association with DD news, she played a stellar role in many capacities. From ‘Badi Charcha’ to ‘Tejasvini’ her path-breaking programmes won accolades including Nari Shakti Award.”

The veteran journalist was also honored with the Nari Shakti Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind last year.

Condolences poured in from all quarters soon after Sharma’s demise.

“Just learned of the sad demise of veteran anchor Neelam Sharma who was recently awarded Nari Shakti Award. Prayers and condolences from entire Prasar Bharati parivar to her family,” Shashi Shekhar, CEO Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan & All India Radio) tweeted.

Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash also tweeted, “We have lost our ‘Tejaswini’.”

“Shocked to know that Neelum Sharma is no more. Lots of memories from All India Radio and DD. The sober and gracious anchor would be missed by all,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia posted on the micro-blogging site.

