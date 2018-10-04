DD Lapang appointed chief adviser to Meghalaya govt

The former Meghalaya CM will enjoy perks and facilities under category A+(Express file photo by Anil Sharma) The former Meghalaya CM will enjoy perks and facilities under category A+(Express file photo by Anil Sharma)

D D Lapang, who quit Congress, was Thursday appointed chief adviser to the NPP-led government in Meghalaya with perks and facilities as enjoyed by top political appointees in the state, an official said.

Lapang, a four-time chief minister who had been associated with the Congress for over four decades, had headed the party in the state till December when its president asked him to hand over charge to younger leaders.

The planning department secretary Pravin Bakshi in a notification issued here said The Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint D D Lapang, former chief minister as chief adviser to the government of Meghalaya with perks and facilities under category A+

Under the category various political appointees who are made chairmen of government bodies are entitled two grade IV staff in the office apart from other allowances as specified by the planning department.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma had met Lapang at his residence but failed to convince him to remain with the Congress.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had also met him at his residence requesting him to join the ruling National Peoples Party led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

