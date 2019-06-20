DD India to be broadcast in Bangladesh, South Korea

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy in international relations, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has agreed to broadcast Bangladeshi and South Korean state channels on Doordarshan’s Freedish in India, and in return DD India will be made available on state broadcasting platforms in both the countries, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Wednesday.

As per the agreements signed between India and Bangladesh BTV World, a channel of Bangladesh TV will be made available on DD Freedish, which is owned by the national public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati. In reciprocation, viewers in Bangladesh will be able to watch DD India there.

Similarly, as per an agreement signed with South Korea, DD Freedish will carry KBS World, an English channel run by the South Korean government and this will allow DD India to be played on the public broadcast platform there.

“Mutual cooperation” of this kind “with neighbouring countries”, Javadekar said is “very important” as “such type of engagements build mutual relationships”.