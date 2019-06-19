DD India goes global, to be telecast in Bangladesh and South Korea: Prakash Javadekar

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said India had signed an agreement with Bangladesh to telecast state-run DD India in the neighbouring country. In return, BTV World, a channel owned by Bangladesh TV, would now be available on DD Free Dish, the state-owned direct-to-home (DTH) free-to-air platform.

The development comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh TV (BTV). A ministry statement said BTV World would be of special interest to viewers in eastern India.

We have decided to show BTV World, a channel owned by Bangladesh TV, on the DD Free Dish which will be available for the viewers of Doordarshan in our country. At the same time, DD India would be made available in Bangladesh: Union Min @PrakashJavdekar @DrSJaishankar @ihcdhaka pic.twitter.com/q7hxv3uq4H — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 19, 2019

The Union Minister further said that KBS World, a 24×7 English channel of the South Korean government, would also be available on DD Free Dish.

“We have entered into an agreement with South Korea also, where South Korea will show DD India and we will also allow South Korean KBS channel, it will be available in India. This mutual cooperation with neighbouring countries is very important,” he said.

Earlier in May, the I&B ministry had met a delegation from Bangladesh, including Gowher Rizvi, adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Syed Muazzem Ali, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India and others for agreement on movie co-production and content sharing.

In the meeting, it was decided that Prasar Bharati would co-produce a feature film directed by Shyam Benegal on the life of the founding father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and also a documentary on Bangladesh Liberation War.