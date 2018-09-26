DCW files complaint of harassment lodged by RSTV journalist

The complaint sent to the ICC, against Additional Secretary of Rajya Sabha Secretariat-in charge of RSTV A A Rao, was filed on August 8. (In pic: DCW chief Swati Maliwal) The complaint sent to the ICC, against Additional Secretary of Rajya Sabha Secretariat-in charge of RSTV A A Rao, was filed on August 8. (In pic: DCW chief Swati Maliwal)

After a harassment complaint by a senior journalist of Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV) was referred to the channel’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), the Delhi Commission for Women has registered a complaint after the complainant approached them earlier this week.

The complaint sent to the ICC, against Additional Secretary of Rajya Sabha Secretariat-in charge of RSTV A A Rao, was filed on August 8 and sent to the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha Secretariat Desh Deepak Verma, CEO of RSTV Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Editor-in-Chief of RSTV Rahul Mahajan.

A new ICC was created on September 13, before which the complainant wrote several follow-up letters to the above mentioned officers. She also wrote to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu — RSTV falls under his office as he is Chairman of Rajya Sabha — accusing Rao of indecent behaviour, using abusive language in office and inappropriate conduct with women employees of RSTV.

RSTV CEO Vempati confirmed that the complaint had been sent to the “new ICC”. Rajya Sabha Secretariat Secretary P P K Ramacharyulu also confirmed that “the complaint has already been referred to the ICC of the RSTV”.

