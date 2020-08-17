DCs told to focus on 4Ts: Labour returning to work, frequent travelers must be tested, says Haryana Chief Secy

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to focus on the 4Ts – tracing, tracking, testing and treatment – to curb further spread of the coronavirus infection.

“Adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and social distancing norms is a pre-requisite to contain the spread. The Disaster Management Act, 2005, should be followed in true spirit and SOPs also should be followed meticulously in all districts, especially during any public protests or gatherings,” Arora said while chairing a meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee (CCC) through video conferencing.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora gave a detailed presentation on the current status of Covid-19 across various districts in the state and various comprehensive strategies being adopted to combat its spread.

Arora said, “Haryana needs to be cautious as there is a surge of cases in the adjoining states. Moreover, the labour is returning from their home states to work. Testing has to be increased in districts including Charkhi Dadri, Nuh, Jind, Sirsa and Panipat. The administration and health authorities should focus on RT-PCR testing and only after utilising RT-PCR testing to the fullest it can be supplemented by Rapid Antigen testing kits. Testing of labour returning to work is also important.”

The chief secretary said, “The chief minister has given clear directions that the spread of Covid-19 has to be prevented thus one to one monitoring is required. All symptomatic patients should be sent to flu corners set up at Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and all influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases should be tested without fail.”

“The state’s recovery rate was 84.07 per cent which is higher than the national recovery rate of 71.17 per cent, but the officers concerned should not be complacent. Health department aims to establish more need based testing collection centres to increase testing. Deputy commissioners should also analyse the Covid-19 reports prepared on a day-today basis for a better management of Covid crisis. All districts need to proactively focus towards executing the existing Covid management strategy in future as well,” Arora said while giving a presentation during the meeting.

Arora added, “It is advisable to monitor people who are frequent travelers. A door to door ASHA survey should be done meticulously and should be carefully monitored by civil administration officers. I reiterate that we need to increase per person contact tracing which is imperative to keep a tab on the COVID-19 cases.”

Shoe covers, Aarogya Setu, negative Covid report mandatory for Monsoon session

Amid increasing cases of coronavirus infections, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha is all set to hold its Monsoon session beginning August 26. The entire gallery is being sanitised these days with new furniture also purchased to ensure social distancing norms in the 90-member House. Anybody including MLAs, support staff, security staff, Vidhan Sabha staff or officers will first have to go through a Covid-19 test that should be negative and not earlier than three days before the session commences. MLAs and officers will also have to have the Aarogya Setu app downloaded in their mobile phones before entering Vidhan Sabha.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said, “We aim to fulfill all necessary guidelines issued by WHO and MHA. All precautions including six-feet distance between the legislators, officers etc. will be ensured. We are providing all MLAs with sanitisers, face masks, gloves and shoe covers. Each and every paper/document/ official file etc. shall have to go through sanitisation machines that are being installed at the entrance of the Vidhan Sabha. We have also requested MLAs and ministers not to bring their supporters and also come with the minimum possible support staff to avoid crowding.”

Gupta added, “There shall be no visitors gallery or Speaker’s gallery this time. Instead, MLAs shall be seated ensuring six-feet distance. We shall also be holding a meeting tomorrow to see if we can do a live telecast of the session. We are yet to finalise if media persons shall be allowed inside Vidhan Sabha to cover the session’s proceedings. Otherwise, adequate arrangements shall be made for media coverage.”

Gupta also told mediapersons, “We have also decided that from now on, no Chinese equipment shall be used in the Vidhan Sabha’s premises. Instead we shall go for ‘Make in India’ products, even if we have to pay extra money for that,” Gupta added.

