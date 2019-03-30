DCP not present, court pulls up police in JNU sedition case

A Delhi court Friday rapped the police over its failure to explain the reason for filing the chargesheet in the JNU sedition case without requisite sanction from the competent authority, and sought the presence of the DCP, Delhi Police Special Cell, on Saturday. The court had earlier directed the DCP to appear before it with his report, explaining the delay in procuring sanction from the Delhi government to proceed against former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the case.

The hearing in the matter on Friday lasted only a few minutes. When the case’s investigating officer (IO) entered the courtroom, he informed Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat that the DCP was unable to attend the hearing due to an official engagement, and sought more time to obtain the sanction.

Irked by the DCP’s absence, the judge directed the officer to present himself in court on Saturday, along with a report, explaining why the chargesheet in the matter was filed without procuring proper sanction, along with reasons for the delay in filing it. “The DCP was asked to file the report, but he is not here. Now he needs to be here tomorrow with the report explaining the delay in getting the sanction and also the reason for filling the chargesheet without procuring proper sanction,” the judge said.

Delhi Police maintained that the IO has submitted the explanation before the court. “The order asked for the DCP’s explanation which was submitted. The DCP was asked to appear before the court and he will do so,” said a senior police officer.