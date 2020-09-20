DCP Deepan Bhadran transferred as Jamnagar SP

Deepan Bhadran, 39, had been serving in the Ahmedabad DCB for the past five years, considered as a high profile post.

Deepan Bhadran, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime, in Ahmedabad city police was transferred as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jamnagar by an order issued by the Home Department of Gujarat government on Saturday.

Bhadran, DCP Crime and also in-charge Superintendent of Police in Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was one of the four top police officers of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) and Gujarat ATS who was involved in an operation to nab an alleged sharpshooter of Chhota Shakeel gang from a hotel in old city Ahmedabad on August 19 where the shooter had arrived from Mumbai to allegedly assassinate Gordhan Zadafia, former junior home minister of Gujarat during 2002 riots.

Bhadran will replace Sweta Shrimali, who goes to State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 17 in Jamnagar.

KA Ninama who is the current commandant of SRPF Group 17 Jamnagar was transferred to Commandant SRPF Group 18, Kevadia colony in Narmada district.

A notification issued by Mahendra R Soni, Deputy Secretary to Gujarat government, Home Department, on Saturday read, “Deepan Bhadran IPS (Guj 2007) DCP Crime Ahmedabad city has been transferred and appointed on cadre post of SP Jamanagar vice Sweta Shrimali IPS transferred (sic).”

Bhadran, 39, had been serving in the Ahmedabad DCB for the past five years, considered as a high profile post. Bhadran is considered as a man adept in information technology sector who is credited with introducing use of software systems in policing in Ahmedabad.

An IPS officer of Gujarat cadre 2007 batch, Bhadran, a native of Kerala, had replaced Himanshu Shukla as DCP Crime back in March 2015. Shukla was sent to Gujarat ATS and is now Deputy Inspector General of Police DIGP (Operations) ATS.

Bhadran as DCP Crime oversaw various important operations and police work by the Ahmedabad DCB which includes case of assassination attempt on former home minister Gordhan Zadafia, tracing Tablighi Jamaat workers who had attended the Delhi congregation ahead of pandemic, Navlakhi garden rape case in Vadodara, Jet Airways threat letter case, Rasik Lal Mehta murder case and 15-year-old murder case of Sajni among others.

Shrimali’s transfer comes three days after a purported video showing Kalavad Rural police sub-inspector Sandeep Radadiya’s wife and children travelling in a car seized by police last month while two men were allegedly ferrying liquor in it.

Kalavad Rural police had seized the car on August 6 after two men, identified as Yuvrajsinh Jadeja and Nirmalsinh Jadeja, were allegedly caught ferrying a consignment of liquor in it.

However, a female advocate had reportedly intercepted the car when a police constable was driving it with Radadiya’s wife and children in rear seat.

The advocated had reportedly filmed this when the constable was on his way to drop the PSI’s wife to her parent’s home. The video had gone viral on social media three days ago. On Thursday, Shrimali had suspended Radadiya and his writer Kantibhai Punjabhai.

