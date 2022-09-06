Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine gets DCGI nod for restricted emergency use

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine has received official approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years, news agency PTI reported.

This is India’s first nasal vaccine for Covid-19.

The Hyderabad-based firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there are no side effects or adverse reactions reported so far, PTI quoted its sources in the company as saying.

Big Boost to India’s Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech’s ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 6, 2022

The minister further stated that this step will strengthen “our collective fight” against the pandemic.

Pointing out that India has harnessed its science, research and development (R&D), and human resources in the fight against coronavirus under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Mandaviya said: “With the science-driven approach and Sabka Prayas, we will defeat Covid-19.”