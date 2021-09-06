DCGI approves Hetero’s Tocilizumab for emergency use against Covid-19

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved emergency use of drug firm Hetero’s Tocilizumab for treatment of hospitalised adults suffering from Covid-19, said Hetero in a statement.

Hetero’s statement added that medical practitioners would be able to use the drug for treating Covid-19 in adults who receive systemic corticosteroids, and even those who require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

B Partha Saradhi Reddy, Hetero Group Chairman said, “This approval is extremely crucial for supply security in India considering a global shortage of Tocilizumab. We will be working closely with the government to ensure equitable distribution.”

The drug firm’s Tocilizumab, which is a biosimilar version of Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra, would be available in the market by September end.

Hetero’s associate company Hetero Healthcare will market its biosimilar version of Tocilizumab under the brand name Tocira, PTI reported. The drug would be manufactured by Hetero Biopharma, Hetero’s biologics arm, at its facility at Jadcherla in Hyderabad.