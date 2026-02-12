DC, tehsildar ‘misappropriated funds’ for crucial Bharatmala road project, arrested

A deputy collector and a tehsildar were arrested by Chhattisgarh’s Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday in connection with their alleged roles in the misappropriation of funds for the Bharatmala road project. The arrests came after the Supreme Court rejected their bail pleas.
The case pertains to the construction of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Durg-Bypass roads under the Bharatmala project. The duo were identified as Deputy Collector Shashikant Kurre, the then Tehsildar of Abhanpur, and Tehsildar Lakheshwar Prasad Kiran, the then Naib Tehsildar of Gobra Nawapara, Raipur District.
Last March, the opposition Congress had raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha, demanding a CBI probe. The then Leader of Opposition, Charan Das Mahant, had alleged in the House, “If you calculate all the roads of the Bharatmala project, then over Rs 350 crore more has been paid (as compensation for land acquisition). It is a big issue. Many senior officials are involved. I have no hesitation in saying that two-three party leaders may be involved. My only request to the chief minister and the minister is that this must be probed by the CBI.”
The case was eventually handed over to the state ACB/EOW.
“It is alleged that the duo conspired with subordinate patwaris, revenue inspectors, the land mafia, and others. The group prepared or facilitated the creation of forged revenue records and documents,” said a police official.
“By awarding affected landowners compensation amounts many times higher than the actual value, they allegedly caused a financial loss of crores of rupees to the government,” the official said.
The duo have been booked under charges of corruption, cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.
A Special Court in Raipur had already issued permanent arrest warrants and proclamations against these individuals and other absconding public servants. Proceedings for the attachment of their property are currently pending before the Special Court.
After allegedly remaining absconding for a significant period, both accused were arrested on Wednesday and sent to police custody for ten days.
Last October, the agency filed its first chargesheet against 10 people for allegedly embezzling Rs 32 crore in compensation meant for land acquisition in the Bharatmala road project corridor between Raipur and Visakhapatnam from 2020 to 2024.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More