DC, tehsildar ‘misappropriated funds’ for crucial Bharatmala road project, arrested

A deputy collector and a tehsildar were arrested by Chhattisgarh’s Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday in connection with their alleged roles in the misappropriation of funds for the Bharatmala road project. The arrests came after the Supreme Court rejected their bail pleas.

The case pertains to the construction of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam and Durg-Bypass roads under the Bharatmala project. The duo were identified as Deputy Collector Shashikant Kurre, the then Tehsildar of Abhanpur, and Tehsildar Lakheshwar Prasad Kiran, the then Naib Tehsildar of Gobra Nawapara, Raipur District.

Last March, the opposition Congress had raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha, demanding a CBI probe. The then Leader of Opposition, Charan Das Mahant, had alleged in the House, “If you calculate all the roads of the Bharatmala project, then over Rs 350 crore more has been paid (as compensation for land acquisition). It is a big issue. Many senior officials are involved. I have no hesitation in saying that two-three party leaders may be involved. My only request to the chief minister and the minister is that this must be probed by the CBI.”