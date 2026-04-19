3 days before election, Chandrababu Naidu set for whirlwind campaign across Tamil Nadu

A day after strongly criticising Opposition parties for opposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill — aimed at fresh delimitation, increasing seats in Lok Sabha, and 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies — Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is all set undertake a two-day campaign tour across Tamil Nadu on April 20 and 21 as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s intensified outreach in the state ahead of Assembly elections.

The visit is aimed at energising cadre, strengthening voter connect, and reinforcing the NDA’s development-driven narrative, a statement from Naidu’s office said. The Assembly election in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23.

Naidu will begin his tour in Coimbatore, where he is scheduled to address a major public meeting in the afternoon. He will then travel to Hosur and proceed to Thalli for a public rally later in the day. In the evening, Naidu will reach Chennai and participate in a large roadshow in Avadi, engaging directly with citizens and NDA supporters.

On the second day, the Chief Minister will travel to Madurai and proceed to Sattur, where he will interact with community leaders and take part in a key campaign event later in the afternoon. The tour will conclude with his return journey in the evening to Amaravati.

Naidu’s campaign assumes significance as the NDA seems to step up its presence in Tamil Nadu. The visit reflects a high-energy campaign strategy, combining mass outreach with targeted stakeholder engagement across multiple regions in a short span.

Naidu’s campaign on behalf of the NDA comes after his strong criticism of Opposition parties for opposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

Defending the Bill brought by the NDA government at the Centre, Naidu said, “The Opposition’s narrative against delimitation was wrong. Seats would have increased, not reduced, and PM Modi gave assurance,” Naidu said on Saturday, rejecting concerns raised by the Opposition. At the Swachh Andhra–Swarna Andhra meeting venue in Nidadavolu, East Godavari district, Naidu said the Opposition’s argument that southern and smaller states would face injustice due to delimitation was illogical and unfounded. Naidu explained that delimitation has been based on past Census data since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with the freeze continuing until 2026.