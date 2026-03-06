Days before IRIS Dena sinking, India approved urgent docking for Iranian ship in Kochi

Iranian warship IRIS Dena in the Bay of Bengal during the International Fleet Review held in Visakhapatnam (AP Photo)

India has allowed the urgent docking of an Iranian ship in Kochi and provided accommodation to its 183 crew members, government sources said on Friday.

The ship, IRIS Lavan, developed urgent technical issues and was granted emergency docking approval on March 1, following a request from the Iranian side, they said.

India was approached by the Iranian side days before Iranian warship IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine using a torpedo off the coast of Sri Lanka.

IRIS Dena was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack.