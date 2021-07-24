Days after wedding card leak led to ‘love jihad’ protest, Nashik couple ties knot

DAYS AFTER a Nashik family called off a function to solemnise their 28-year-old daughter’s wedding to a Muslim man as per Hindu rituals following protests by their community members, the couple tied the knot Thursday.

The Indian Express had on July 13 reported that the family had to call off the July 18 wedding after a copy of the invitation card got circulated in several WhatsApp groups, triggering protests, messages and calls, including from “strangers”, for the ceremony to be cancelled. The protesters described the marriage as a case of “love jihad”.

Following the protests, the bride’s father, Prasad Adgaonkar, a prominent city-based jeweller, had cancelled the marriage under pressure. After the media highlighted the issue, the family said, several social organisations and politicians, including Minister of State Bachchu Kadu, extended support to the couple and Rasika Adgaonkar and Asif Khan finally tied the knot as per rituals of both the religion at a hotel in Nashik Thursday. “There was so much negativity and hate earlier but when the people got to know the truth, we received outpouring support. We were really happy the way people understood what was being said in those messages on social media was wrong and it was not a case of a love jihad or forced conversion,” Adgaonkar said.

The jeweller said that Rasika and Asif knew each other for the last eight years and both of them had informed their family about their wish to get married.