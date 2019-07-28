Days after Vyapam order, MP minister wants dumper scam case to be reopened

Days after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh ordered fresh probe into some Vyapam scam cases, a state minister on Saturday advocated reopening of the “dumper scam”, in which former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was one of the accused.

Govind Singh, who holds the General Administration portfolio, said the dumper scam should be investigated again because there was “evidence” of alleged irregularities.

Congress leader K K Mishra, among those who pursued the alleged dumper scam in various courts, said files in the case have been sent to Chief Minister Kamal Nath for consideration. On the adverse court decisions in the case, Mishra admitted that various courts have rejected petitions in the matter.

The minister’s call for fresh probe came a day after Chouhan asserted that the BJP will finish what the Congress has started, a reference to cross-voting by two BJP legislators in favour of the government in the Assembly on July 24.

Ordering fresh probes in Vyapam and e-tendering scams was mentioned in the Congress manifesto for last year’s Assembly polls. A few days ago, the Kamal Nath government ordered probe into Vyapam cases not being investigated by the CBI.

Under the Chouhan government, the special task force of MP Police had investigated Vyapam before the case was handed over to the CBI.

Govind Singh said the government ordered fresh probe in Vyapam because the previous investigation was “not proper”. Alleging that the big fish were let off, he said, “Insignificant people, students and farmers had been arrested in the case.”