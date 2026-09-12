Days after vacating DC post, IAS officer gets BJP ticket to contest Nagaon bypoll

A week after he resigned as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Assam’s Nagaon district, the BJP announced Devashish Sharma as its candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-poll next month.

On the nomination, BJP Assam spokesperson Rupam Goswami said, “Sharma is a good bureaucrat. Social service is ingrained in him. The BJP always supports these kinds of people. He likes being among the people and is liked and respected by all.”

An IAS officer from the 2011 Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Sharma was posted as DC Nagaon in June 2025. He is regarded as an approachable and fair administrator, and is popular across different communities in this sensitive district.