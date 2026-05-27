Days after Sonam Wangchuk’s ‘honorary cockroach’ remark, a word of caution by Ladakh L-G

Days after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk represented Ladakh in talks with the Centre, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena warned him against repeated rallies and protests, which he said “vitiates public discourse”.
Wangchuk and his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, met with the L-G at the Lok Niwas in Leh. After the meeting, Saxena said that in the backdrop of the “constructive dialogue with the Union Home Ministry. We agreed that an air of positivity, both in terms of development initiatives and political dialogue, needs to be maintained”.
Saxena also said Wangchuk was “unsure of the origins of the Cockroach Party” and would study the motivations of its founders and “revisit his stand” if necessary. This was a reference to Wangchuk’s recent remarks expressing support for the viral “Cockroach Janta Party”, saying that he was an “honorary cockroach”.
The L-G underscored that he cautioned Wangchuk to “abjure from weaving a misleading and provocative narrative, which vitiates public discourse”.
Last year, four locals were killed in police firing after protests turned violent in Leh. Following the violence, Wangchuk, who was on a hungerstrike for the previous 35 days in support of Ladakh’s demands, called off his fast. He was booked under the National Security Act and lodged in the Jodhpur jail. He was released in March this year.
Wangchuk joined talks with the Centre for the first time last week, as part of the sub-committee meeting with officials of the Home Ministry.
On Tuesday, the L-G said, “Democratic expression must not be taken as licence for fabricating falsehoods and rabble rousing. He (Wangchuk) accepted that comparing the situation of Ladakh with Manipur was an error of judgment.”
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While appreciating his positive development efforts in his conversation with the Wangchuks, Saxena also said that “repeated rallies and protests, despite positive developments initiated by the Centre, will have a negative impact on economic activities in the tourism space, which is the backbone of Ladakh.”
On May 23, in a breakthrough after months of protests, negotiations, and political mobilisation in Ladakh, representatives of the Apex Body, Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Friday said they had reached “in-principle understanding” with the Centre on “restoring democracy in Ladakh” and providing “Constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 A, F, and G”, following talks with senior Union Home Ministry officials.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More