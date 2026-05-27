Days after Sonam Wangchuk’s ‘honorary cockroach’ remark, a word of caution by Ladakh L-G

Days after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk represented Ladakh in talks with the Centre, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena warned him against repeated rallies and protests, which he said “vitiates public discourse”.

Wangchuk and his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, met with the L-G at the Lok Niwas in Leh. After the meeting, Saxena said that in the backdrop of the “constructive dialogue with the Union Home Ministry. We agreed that an air of positivity, both in terms of development initiatives and political dialogue, needs to be maintained”.

Saxena also said Wangchuk was “unsure of the origins of the Cockroach Party” and would study the motivations of its founders and “revisit his stand” if necessary. This was a reference to Wangchuk’s recent remarks expressing support for the viral “Cockroach Janta Party”, saying that he was an “honorary cockroach”.