Days after she took poison, junior doctor accused in Vyapam dies

The house was an old structure located in fields in the village. The woman, Kiran, and her one-year-old daughter died on the spot. (Image used for representational purpose) The house was an old structure located in fields in the village. The woman, Kiran, and her one-year-old daughter died on the spot. (Image used for representational purpose)

A junior doctor at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University, who was accused in the Vyapam case, died during treatment on Monday days after she consumed poison.

Dr Manisha Sharma, 27, allegedly took the step a day before she was scheduled to appear at the Vyapam scam office of the CBI in Gwalior. According to hospital sources, Sharma was earlier jailed in 2015 in the same case.

Police registered an abetment to suicide case against a senior resident doctor on the complaint of Sharma’s sister. According to the complainant, police said, Dr Udham Singh from the Urology department had called Sharma’s sister Deepa and informed her that he had an argument with her following which she took the poison.

“We haven’t arrested him (Udham) so far. Kanpur resident Manisha attempted suicide in her room (309) of Budhha Hostel on Saturday evening. Deepa got a call from Udham soon after,” Chowk circle officer Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

According to KGMU media in-charge, Santosh Kumar, Udham had admitted Manisha in the trauma centre. “Manisha was in a very critical condition and despite our best efforts we could not save her. She died at the trauma centre at around 1.30 pm on Monday,” said Kumar,

Sharma was a third year Master of Surgery student and was posted as a resident doctor in Gynecology department of Queen Mary Hospital. “Manisha had finished her MBBS from the Aligarh Medical College. We do not have the documents yet, but as per our information she was out on bail at that time of her admission. What we can confirm that every month she used to take permission to attend the Vyapam hearing. We have also been informed that on Sunday she had to appear in Gwalior in connection with the Vyapam case,” Kumar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App