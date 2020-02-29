Days after SAD rebels’ rally, Sukhbir visits Sangrur villages, says ‘Dhindsas are daydreaming’

The Ferozepur MP also met the families of the children who were killed in the Longowal bus mishap. The Ferozepur MP also met the families of the children who were killed in the Longowal bus mishap.

TWO DAYS after SAD rebels organised a ‘Panthic rally’ in Sangrur targeting the Badals, SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday visited several villages in the district to conduct party-level meetings where he hit back at the Dhindsas.

On Sunday, expelled SAD leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his son and Lehragaga MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa had organised a rally in Sangrur where the rebels had, through a resolution, even dismissed Sukhbir as president of the Akali Dal.

Sukhbir, who visited Bhai Ki Pashaur, Gulaadi and Jekhepal villages Wednesday morning and attended a kabaddi tournament at Moonak the same evening, responded saying, “Let them say whatever they want to say. The Dhindsa family is daydreaming, let them dream as everyone has the right to dream about certain things. It is not a crime. Had they worked hard within the party, they would have made the party stronger.”

“Those who call themselves Taksalis are in fact jaali (fake). They need to see who all are sitting on their stage. Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, Bir Devinder…how are they Taksali? Let them do whatever they want. Now Sangrur is my adopted area, I will develop it and change its skyline. It was lying ignored for the past many years as we had given overall charge of this area to Dhindsa senior,” said Sukhbir.

The SAD chief also targeted Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh over his claim that smartphones ordered from China for Punjab’s youth — a promise that was part of the state Congress’ poll manifesto — had been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The outbreak happened a month ago, what was the government doing for the past three years? They need to explain,” said Sukhbir.

He also targeted Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta’s remark on the Kartarpur Corridor and said, “After all that, CM gives him a clean chit…”

On Amarinder getting the ‘Ideal CM’ award, Sukhbir quipped, “He is an idle CM, who is not available to the masses and even to his ministers.”

Sukhbir remained in the area till late evening. He was accompanied by the local SAD leadership.

