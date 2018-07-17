Days after Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, Cong member withdraws complaint against ‘Sacred Games’

Congress member withdraws complaint against Netflix series Sacred Games. Congress member withdraws complaint against Netflix series Sacred Games.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee member Rajiv Sinha on Monday withdrew his police complaint against the web series ‘Sacred Games’, days after party president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the freedom of expression was a “fundamental democratic right”.

Sinha had filed the complaint over a scene in the series, in which the protagonist, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, uses derogatory language while speaking about late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

However, on Saturday, Rahul had tweeted, “BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.”

“With the inspiration of tweet by our national president Rahul Gandhi ji, I learnt that forgiveness is much bigger than anything else in this mortal world. I withdraw a complaint that I had filed at Girish Park police station on 10th July against Netflix, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and producers of the serial ‘Sacred Games’, and urge the ministry of broadcasting to make such guidelines or rules that nobody can use abusive language for our great martyrs in the name of freedom of expression. I am the biggest supporter of freedom of expression as the great Gandhian ideology disallows to prevent anybody from speaking. I urge people from different fields to maintain the discourse as it can hurt anyone,” read the withdrawal letter submitted by Sinha at Girish Park police station.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sinha said, “Rahulji’s tweet was an eye-opener for me. I completely agree with him that Bharat Ratna late Rajiv Gandhijee and his contribution and charisma are above such petty things. As members of Congress, we should stick to our principles of Gandhism…There is so much of hatred all around that we cannot promote intolerance. For the sake of the integrity and unity of our country, it is the need of the hour”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App