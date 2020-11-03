Days after quitting Cong, former Unnao MP Annu Tandon joins SP

Tandon said that she was joining SP “just because of Akhilesh Yadav and his style of functioning”. (Twitter/@AnnuTandonUnnao)

Former Congress MP Annu Tandon on Monday joined Samajwadi Party within days of sending her resignation to Sonia Gandhi. Tandon joined the Samajwadi Party in a small function at the party headquarters with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav welcoming her.

Shashank Shekhar Shukla, who once planned the campaign for the Congress in reserved constituencies, and Ankit Parihar, who had contested from Bhagwant Nagar seat in Unnao on a Congress ticket earlier, also joined the SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

Tandon praised Akhilesh Yadav calling him a “young, progressive and visionary” leader with all the qualities expected from a leader.

Tandon said that she was joining SP “just because of Akhilesh Yadav and his style of functioning”, and added that from now on she would work to make Akhilesh as next CM.

The former MP from Unnao had resigned from the Congress party last Thursday following which she had been expelled from the party.

In her resignation letter, Tandon said that it was no longer possible to work for the people Unnao “within the framework of Congress party’s state organisation”. “For several months there was a misalignment between the state leadership and me, which made it difficult to work,” she had told The Indian Express, claiming that even other senior leaders of the party felt equally “perplexed and helpless.

