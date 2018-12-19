Days after Pulwama, Governor Satya Pal Malik to forces: Avoid civilian deaths

Three days after seven civilians, including two minors, were killed when security forces fired on protesters after an encounter with militants in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday directed security forces to avoid civilian casualties and collateral damage.

At a security review with senior officials of the state administration, police, Army, central police forces, and intelligence agencies at the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, Malik also reiterated the importance of sustained collaboration between the Army and state police with the civil administration in dealing with difficult situations, particularly to avoid the loss of civilian lives.

“The Governor reviewed the latest security scenario in J&K including details of the counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist operations undertaken recently. He reiterated the vital importance of the laid down Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) being adhered to by Army and all security forces to avoid incidents of civilian casualties and collateral damage,’’ said an official spokesperson.

On Saturday, seven civilians were killed when security forces opened fire on protesters after an encounter in which three militants and an Armyman were killed at Sirnoo village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday morning. At least 23 other civilians were injured in the incident. Malik has also ordered a probe into the killings.

Among several officials present at the meeting were the Governor’s Advisor, K Vijay Kumar, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and DGP Dilbagh Singh.