Days after NC’s protest call, Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi; seeks early J&K statehood

A week after the National Conference announced a Delhi protest for the restoration of statehood, the J&K Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to take the process forward at the earliest

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readJun 11, 2026 09:34 PM IST
Omar also discussed several key issues with the Prime Minister, including J&K's economy, development and public welfare, and urged him to support efforts to “accelerate” economic growth and connectivity.Omar also discussed several key issues with the Prime Minister, including J&K's economy, development and public welfare, and urged him to support efforts to “accelerate” economic growth and connectivity. (Image: @CM_JnK/X)
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A week after the National Conference announced that its legislators would hold a protest at Jantar Mantar to press for the return of statehood, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

While congratulating Modi on completing 12 years as Prime Minister, Abdullah stressed the need for the “early return of statehood” to Jammu and Kashmir. Omar also discussed several key issues with the Prime Minister, including J&K’s economy, development and public welfare, and urged him to support efforts to “accelerate” economic growth and connectivity.

“During the meeting, the chief minister conveyed the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir for the early restoration of statehood, underlining that it would mark an important step in strengthening democratic institutions, deepening public participation and advancing the next phase of the region’s development,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a release. “He (Omar Abdullah) requested that the process be taken forward at the earliest.”

The meeting between the Prime Minister and Omar came a day after Omar’s meeting with Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and is significant in the backdrop of the National Conference’s decision to hold a sit-in at Jantar Mantar to press for the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

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On June 3, after a party meeting, the National Conference had announced that all its legislators would travel to Delhi on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session to stage a protest for the early return of statehood.

In his meeting with the Prime Minister, Omar stressed that the return of statehood is essential for the inclusive growth of Jammu and Kashmir. “Jammu & Kashmir is committed to being a full and productive partner in India’s growth story,” the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister. “The early restoration of statehood, coupled with continued support from the Government of India, would further strengthen J&K’s march towards inclusive growth, prosperity and good governance.”

Omar also discussed J&K’s economic situation with the Prime Minister and sought his support. The chief minister apprised Modi of J&K’s economic situation, developmental projects, and the progress achieved in infrastructure creation, public service delivery and welfare measures.

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Omar said the Union Territory needed “continued support” from the Centre to “accelerate economic growth, strengthen connectivity, generate employment opportunities, expand infrastructure and enhance public welfare across Jammu and Kashmir”.

Omar also raised the hydropower potential of Jammu and Kashmir and the need to harness it, besides the augmentation of the Udhampur–Srinagar rail service ahead of the apple season and the closure of Srinagar International Airport from October 1 to 16.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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