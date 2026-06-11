Days after NC’s protest call, Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi; seeks early J&K statehood

Omar also discussed several key issues with the Prime Minister, including J&K's economy, development and public welfare, and urged him to support efforts to “accelerate” economic growth and connectivity. (Image: @CM_JnK/X)

A week after the National Conference announced that its legislators would hold a protest at Jantar Mantar to press for the return of statehood, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

While congratulating Modi on completing 12 years as Prime Minister, Abdullah stressed the need for the “early return of statehood” to Jammu and Kashmir. Omar also discussed several key issues with the Prime Minister, including J&K’s economy, development and public welfare, and urged him to support efforts to “accelerate” economic growth and connectivity.

“During the meeting, the chief minister conveyed the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir for the early restoration of statehood, underlining that it would mark an important step in strengthening democratic institutions, deepening public participation and advancing the next phase of the region’s development,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a release. “He (Omar Abdullah) requested that the process be taken forward at the earliest.”