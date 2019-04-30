Days after minor’s murder, teen’s body found in well; man held

Fear and anger gripped a village in Telangana’s Yadadri district after the body of an 18-year-old college student, who went missing two months ago, was found in a 50-foot-deep dry well on Monday. A 14-year-old girl was found dead in the same well on Friday and the post-mortem report had concluded that she was sexually assaulted and thrown into the pit where she died of injuries to her head and chest, police said.

Three people were taken into custody and one of them was later arrested, police said. The accused is a mechanic and police said that he appears to be a habitual sex offender and has been arrested for the murder of the two girls. DCP (Bhongir) K Narayana Reddy said, “He appears to be a habitual sex offender. We are investigating if he is involved in any other offences.”

The family of the accused have locked their residence and fled the village as angry residents accused the police of negligence and threatened to lynch the suspect. The 14-year-old school student had gone missing on Friday while returning from school and her body was found in the well which is located in a secluded area on the village outskirts. She was returning home after attending special classes at her school and took an autorickshaw to her village along with two other girls. The three got down at a junction two km away from their village at 11.30 am. When the minor did not return home till 3.30 pm, her family lodged a police complaint. Later in the night, villagers found her bag a little away from the well and police then found her body which was taken out with help from disaster management officials.

After questioning and arresting of the accused on Monday, police returned to the well in the afternoon and began searching. They found a bag belonging to the 18-year-old student who had gone missing two months ago. Upon digging further in the pit, they found a skeleton.

Her father told police that they did not lodge a police complaint fearing “loss of honour” as they suspected she had eloped with someone. Police suspect she may have also been sexually assaulted before being killed.