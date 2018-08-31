After J&K BJP chief’s ‘dafli’ remarks against N N Vohra, Rajnath Singh says he performed with dignity

Rajnath Singh tweeted that Vohra had vast administrative experience (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Rajnath Singh tweeted that Vohra had vast administrative experience (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said N N Vohra, who until recently was the Governor of J&K, carried out his duties with constitutional dignity. His comment comes days after a video surfaced of BJP state president Ravinder Raina said the party was displeased with Vohra as he used to “beat his own dafli“. Singh, taking to Twitter this morning, added that Vohra served as Governor for a long time and had vast administrative experience.

The BJP-led Centre replaced Vohra with Satya Pal Malik on August 21. In the 4.50- minute video, Raina, who is also Nowshera MLA, is purportedly heard saying: “Vohra ko hum nahin laana chahte the… Woh apni dafli bajata tha… Abhi Governor aaya hai, woh hamara banda hai (We did not want to bring Vohra… He used to tomtom his own achievements… The Governor who has come now, he is our man).”

Raina later clarified that his comments were made during a meeting with leaders of other parties, who wanted him to raise the issue of utilisation of MLAs’ Constituency Development Fund (CDF). “It was in this context that I said, ‘Woh hamara Governor hai’. By saying so, I meant that he is the Governor of all people as he had restored CDF of MLAs and reversed the order of his predecessor restraining them from laying foundation stones of new works or inaugurating the completed ones,” Raina said.

The funds were reportedly stopped after the BJP-PDP alliance fell in June.

