Days after hospital fire, Odisha suspends four junior officials

Even though the fire brigade reached the spot immediately and managed to douse the fire, officials said several patients, who were on ventilator support at the ICU died due to suffocation. (Express Photo)

Three days after the massive fire at the trauma care ICU of SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack that claimed 12 lives, the state government Wednesday suspended four junior officials.

The suspended officials are Prakash Kumar Jena, deputy fire officer; Sanjeeb Behera, assistant fire officer of Cuttack circle; Abhinab Prusty, station officer of SCB medical college; and Ranjan Kumar Biswal, the assistant executive engineer, general electrical division, SCB division, said officials.

A fire broke out in the ICU of the trauma care centre at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the early hours of March 16. There were 23 patients in the ICU at the time.