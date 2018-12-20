Days after he said Bulandshahr violence was accident, Yogi Adityanath now calls it political conspiracy

Having first called the Bulandshahr violence that left a police officer and a local resident dead as “part of a big conspiracy”, and subsequently an “accident”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday dubbed it a “political conspiracy” by “cowards” who now stand exposed.

Adityanath’s remarks came after the state Assembly was adjourned for the day following protests by Opposition members, who demanded a debate on Bulandshahr violence.

Opposition legislators shouted slogans such as “kanoon vyavastha dhwasth hai, Yogi baba mast hai (law and order has collapsed but Yogi is happy)”. The supplementary budget was tabled amid the pandemonium.

Speaking with the media later, Adityanath alleged that people taking part in “byaan-baji” (making statements) on the Bulandshahr incident are attempting to hide their failures – “unhe sarkar ki sarhana karni chahiye (they should praise the government)”, he added.

Asked about the letter written by retired bureaucrats, calling the incident of violence as the government’s failure, and the Opposition raising the issue, Adityanath said, “Bulandhahshr ki ghatna ek saazish thhi, aur saazish ka parda phaas ho chuka hai. Yeh saazish wahi log kar rahe hain jin logon ne Pradesh mein zehrili sharaab banakar yahan ke nirdosh logon ko maarne ka prayaas kiya thha. Yeh rajnaitik ksharyantra thha, aur rajnaitik ksharyantra woh log karte hain jo kaayar hain (The Bulandshahr incident was a conspiracy, which has been exposed. It was a conspiracy by people who are responsible for death of innocent people by manufacturing illicit liquor. It is a political conspiracy, and political conspiracy is done by cowards).”

Opposition leaders dismissed his claims and alleged that the government is trying to save those who murdered Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, and Bajrang Dal activists and others who allegedly tried to incite riots.

Targeting the attempts by opposition parties to form an anti-BJP front without taking names, Adityanath said, “Jo amne-saamne kisi chunauti ko face karne ki sthiti mein nahi hain, pairon ke neeche ki zameen khisakti hui dekh karke ek doosre ko gale lagane ka prayaas kar rahe hain…aur nirdosh nagrikon ko apni saazish ka shikaar banana chahte hain… (those who cannot face any challenge and are hugging each other as the ground slips beneath their feet…these people want to make innocent public the victim of their conspiracy).”

He said the state government will not allow any such conspiracy to work and will deal with it strictly. “Pradesh ke andar kanoon ka raj hoga; har hal mein hoga (there will be a rule of law under any circumstances),” he said.

Maintaining that his government foiled attempts to instigate riots in UP, Adityanath said, “Jo log danga karaane chahte thhe, gaukashi karke avyavastha aur araajakta paida chahte thhe, unke mansube dhwastha hue hai (those who wanted to incite riots, create chaos with cow slaughter, their intentions have been foiled).”

Adityanth also claimed that UP is attracting big investments, as his government has made the state free of corruption, anarchy and hooliganism, and that investors from across the country and abroad are showing interest.

Dismissing Adityanath’s contentions, BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma said, “Inspector ko maara gaya (but) Pradesh sarkar apradhiyon ko bachane mein lagi hui hai. Inspector Singh ki patni keh rahi hai…hatya ko durghatna batane ka karya kiya jaa raha hai (Inspector Singh was killed but the government is busy saving his killers. Inspector’s wife is saying…attempt is being made to turn a murder into a case of accident),”

Verma maintained that the Opposition wanted a debate over the incident in the Assembly but the government was shying away.

Earlier in the day, Opposition members, carrying placards against the purportedly deteriorating law and order situation in the state and on farmers’ issues, shouted slogans against the government soon as Assembly proceedings began. MLAs of Samajwadi Party and the Congress, wearing red and white caps, respectively, and carrying placards, entered the Well of the House and shouted slogans such as “Bulandshahr ke hathyaron ko phansi do (hang the killers).”

State’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna claimed that law and order is a “thousand times better” under the BJP government compared to the SP and BSP dispensations. He alleged that SP, BSP and Congress members were to disturb the proceedings without any reason in their allegations.

The Question Hour was washed out amid the din, and Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit adjourned the House. He called the Opposition’s behaviour was “loktantra ke liye ashubh hai (inauspicious for democracy), and they “niyamawali chaupat kar di (rules have been kept at stake)”.