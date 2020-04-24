Chhattisgarh: Days after girl dies walking home, two booked for trafficking

Jamalo Madkami (12) died on April 18 while walking from Peruru in Telangana to her home in Aded village of Bijapur, just 10 km short of her village. (Representational Image) Jamalo Madkami (12) died on April 18 while walking from Peruru in Telangana to her home in Aded village of Bijapur, just 10 km short of her village. (Representational Image)

Days after a 12-year-old girl died while walking back to her home in Chhattisgarh, Bijapur police lodged an FIR against two persons for taking the minor to work on a chilli farm in Telangana. The labour department filed a complaint against the accused stating they were involved in human trafficking, sources said.

The FIR was lodged on Wednesday at Bijapur Kotwali under Sections 370 (trafficking of persons), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and 79 (exploitation of a child employee) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

“In our inquiry, we found that a woman from Aded village identified as Sunita Markami had taken five underage girls, including Jamali, to work on a chilli farm in Telangana without informing anyone. We have registered an FIR against her and the contractor, Santosh Manchal, who is a resident of Kannaiguda village in Telangana for human trafficking and under Juvenile Justice Act,” Sonmani Borah, Secretary (Labour), said.

Jamalo Madkami (12) died on April 18 while walking from Peruru in Telangana to her home in Aded village of Bijapur, just 10 km short of her village. She died due to electrolyte imbalance and exhaustion, according to the postmortem. However, labour officials claim that she fell while walking and hurt herself, causing her death.

She had gone to work in Telangana for the first time two months ago along with Sunita Markami and 11 others. They were all walking back as they did not have food where they were staying, sources said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.