Days after Doval-Wang talks in Beijing, Corps Commander set to meet Chinese counterpart in N-E

India and China are likely to hold Corps Commander-level talks in the coming days amid reports of tension in the Taksing area of the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Express has learnt that Lt General Girish Kalia, commander of the Army’s III Corps, also called the Spear Corps with its headquarters at Rangapahar near Dimapur in Nagaland, will be holding talks shortly with his Chinese counterpart and other officers.

The Spear Corps is responsible for operations in Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh’s central and eastern sectors along the Line of Actual Control.

Multiple rounds of talks between local commanders have been held between the two sides in recent weeks to resolve issues.