Days after calling out abuse, Sushma Swaraj starts Twitter poll on trolling

Days after she flagged the trolling against her, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj late Saturday night started a Twitter poll asking users whether they “approve of” such tweets. “Friends : I have liked some tweets. This is happening for the last few days. Do you approve of such tweets? Please RT,” Swaraj tweeted late night. Around 20,000 people have already participated in the poll on the microblogging site.

The Twitter poll came after lawyer and her husband Swaraj Kaushal called out a fresh social media attack on her. Kaushal (@governorswaraj) retweeted one of the tweets by a handle (@MG_IITDelhi) asking him to “beat her (Sushma Swaraj) up & teach her not to do Muslim appeasement”.

The said Twitter handle by one Mukesh Gupta (@MG_IITDelhi) described himself as “Past sell by date, waiting for GOD Retired having Fun B.Tech, Inventor, Designer, love Modi, Computers & India Widely travelled, Open to Ideas”. While he was following 339 people on the microblogging site, there were 82 ordinary Twitter handles following him.

Swaraj liked both the tweets posted by her husband calling out the social media attack. The Twitter poll initiated by the senior BJP leader witnessed quick participation, with the number of those having cast votes surpassing 20,000 within an hour of the start of the poll. The results will be clear by Sunday night.

Swaraj’s novel approach to calling out the abuse and trolling on the social media site, which she has leveraged to offer help from the External Affairs Ministry to those in need, could decide her future course of engagement through this microblogging site.

